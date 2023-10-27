Wayne County Library Provides Access To Free High School Diploma Program

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wayne County Public Library is proud to announce a program through the State Library of North Carolina, offering an opportunity for individuals to obtain their high school diploma at no cost through an online, self-paced program. The initiative aims to empower residents of Halifax, Hertford, Northampton, and Wayne counties by providing access to education and career advancement through the Excel Adult High School program.

Excel Adult High School is a fully accredited institution that specializes in offering high school diploma programs entirely online. The program is open to a limited number of qualified adult students, ages 18 to 24, and each participant is assigned a dedicated success coach to guide them through their academic journey. Interested residents complete all forms and a pre-requisite assessment, then the State Library will contact them to set up an interview before they can be awarded a scholarship and begin the program.

Anna Snyder, Head of Reference at Wayne County Library, emphasized the importance of a high school diploma, saying, “A high school diploma is a key to unlocking numerous opportunities, from better job prospects to pursuing higher education. We are excited to be part of this initiative and help residents on their educational journey. Prospective students can also use library facilities, WiFi, computers, books, and databases on their path towards their diploma!”

Key benefits of the Excel Adult High School program include a 24/7 Tutoring Lab with live tutors for personalized support, an Online Writing Center to enhance writing and communication skills, flexibility to convert course materials into audio files to facilitate learning during commutes or daily tasks, and course materials in over 150 languages.

Residents interested in pursuing their high school diploma through this innovative program can apply by visiting https://wcpl.org/excel-adult-high-school/. For further inquiries or assistance with the application process, please feel free to contact Anna Snyder at 919-735-1824, extension 5106, or via email at anna.snyder@waynegov.com.

This initiative reflects Wayne County Public Library’s commitment to providing valuable educational resources and empowering community members with the tools they need to succeed in their educational and professional pursuits. It also demonstrates the library’s dedication to fostering a culture of lifelong learning and accessibility.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wayne County Library Provides Access To Free High School Diploma Program was originally published on foxync.com