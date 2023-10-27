Chapel Hill Couple Among Hostages Taken From Israel

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A couple with ties to Chapel Hill are confirmed to be among the hostages taken from Israel by Hamas terrorists.

WRAL reports that Senator Ted Budd confirmed that he spoke with the families of the hostages. He emphasized suspending humanitarian aid to Gaza until every hostage is retrieved safely.

“Given that Gaza is governed by Hamas, I simply do not believe it is right to give a dime of taxpayer money to the very terrorists who are holding Americans hostage,” Budd said from the Senate floor this week.

An estimated 220 hostages are still being held by Hamas after the initial attack on Oct. 7. More than half of those hostages are from foreign nations. So far, four hostages have been freed, and a diplomat said that talks were “progressing positively.” However, there is no breakthrough yet.

