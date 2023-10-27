The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ready, set, tune in! The Friends of the State Archives of North Carolina invite you to learn about the history of one of our state’s great football rivalries during a virtual lunch & learn program. Professor Charles Johnson of North Carolina Central University will present his favorite archival discoveries from the research for his new book, co-authored with Professor Arwin Smallwood of N.C. Agricultural & Technical State University, ”NCA&T vs. NCCU: More Than Just a Game.” Put yourself in the bleachers of bygone seasons as you learn about pivotal moments on the field and beyond.

This “Lunch and Learn” event will take place Wednesday, Nov. 8, from noon to 1 p.m.

Register in advance: https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_doDjGbO0SGOWPg6ZAQ9nCQ#/registration

Virtual Program On The History Of The NC A&T And NCCU Football Rivalry was originally published on foxync.com