Sexual Assault On College Campuses: An Honest Conversation

Around this time every year, college students around the country are getting used to life on campus. It’s a time for studying, getting to know your classmates, parties, Homecoming, and enjoying your first taste of freedom.

Unfortunately, it is also the time when the risk of sexual assault is the most present.

With the recent wave of sexual assaults reported at our local colleges, including recent incidents at NC Central, UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State, it is important to stay vigilant and informed.

In this special conversation, K975’s Ayeeedubb chats with Monika Johnson Hostler, the Executive Director of North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault (NCCASA). According to its website, NCCASA is an inclusive, statewide alliance working to end sexual violence through education, advocacy, and legislation.

Monika shares with us the warning signs to look out for, as well as the resources that are available to victims of sexual assault.

Watch the video above!

