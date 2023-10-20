Calling all ghouls and goblins! The Town of Morrisville is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat the Trail celebration at Morrisville Community Park, 1520 Morrisville Parkway, on Saturday, Oct. 21. The event will include two time slots: 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Attendees are invited to dress up in costume and trick-or-treat along the park trail for candy.
The Scrap Exchange will be on-site offering hands-on crafting activities and there will be food trucks vending throughout the duration of the event. A DJ will provide entertainment.
Many local businesses and organizations will be participating in the celebration, including:
- Cuts-R-Clips Salon
- Griffin Weston
- Horizon Services
- Mecha Masters Robotics Team
- MOD Pizza
- Morrisville Community Fund
- Morrisville Community Garden
- Sigma Xi Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
- Triangle Fellowship Church
Accessible parking and limited general parking for the event will be available on-site at Morrisville Community Park. Parking will also be available across the street at Morrisville Elementary School (1519 Morrisville Parkway).
Morrisville To Host Trick-or-Treat the Trail On Saturday was originally published on foxync.com
