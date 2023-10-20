Tough Times Don’t Last, But Tough People Do | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Tough Times Don’t Last, But Tough People Do”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

This is Doctor Willie Jolley, author of the book of Set Back is a setup for a Comeback, one of the most important tools to turn your setbacks into comebacks is a willingness to keep fighting even in the toughest in the toughest moments of your life. It is easier to fight when the energy is high, but it is harder as time goes on and energy goes down yet we must keep on fighting and keep on going, some will say it is tough. That’s right. Life can be tough, but tough times do not last.

People do get tough, keep fighting for your dreams and fight hard for it you might get knocked down, but keep getting up and keep fighting. Those who refuse to lose really do the paradox of life is that success is built on inconvenience, never convenience. Those who are willing to struggle and grow from it when those who are not lose struggle creates winners and create great comeback stories.

It’s comeback time. Go and make it happen today. Get tough. Keep fighting.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com

