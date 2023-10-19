The City of Goldsboro’s Human Resources Department will host a career fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Goldsboro Event Center. The career fair will feature representatives from several City of Goldsboro departments and local companies.
The career fair is open to all job seekers, regardless of experience level. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes, dress professionally, and be ready to network. Kiosks will be available for attendees interested in completing an online application for the City of Goldsboro.
“This is a great opportunity for job seekers to connect with potential employers and learn about career opportunities in the area,” said Human Resources Director Bernadette Dove. “We are excited to host this event, and we are looking forward to seeing a lot of interested candidates on Nov. 1.”
For more information, contact the City of Goldsboro’s Human Resources Department at 919-580-4357.
City Of Goldsboro Hosting Career Fair was originally published on foxync.com
