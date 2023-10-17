New Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in NC, High-Risk Should Get Vaccinated

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

WRAL reports that new cases of monkeypox were reported for the first time since April.

NC’s Department of Health and Human Services reported two cases of mpox in September and October. The virus was detected in one out of 12 wastewater monitoring sites.

The cases and wastewater detection come from three different counties, suggesting an increased spread of mpox.

The mpox outbreak peaked in August 2022, when the state reported an average of 60 new infections a week. By the following November, infections decreased to only 3 per week in the state.

Although case counts are not currently considered high, those who are at high risk are encouraged to get vaccinated.

