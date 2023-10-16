This week is a big week for high school students who are looking to go to college in North Carolina.
October 16-20 is College Application Week, and over 100 colleges and universities in North Carolina are waiving their application fees, as reported by WRAL.
The average application fee for college is about $55, and considering that high school seniors tend to apply to multiple schools, the amount could rack up quickly.
College Application Week serves as a great way to save money on the road to college.
To opt out of the application fee, students must apply through the College Foundation of North Carolina’s website. Please note that NC State and UNC Chapel Hill are not participating in College Application Week.
To apply and find a full list of participating schools, visit https://www.cfnc.org/.
Over 100 NC Colleges Waive Application Fees This Week was originally published on foxync.com
