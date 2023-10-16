An overnight crash knocked down several traffic lights on Main Street at Fayetteville Street in Durham, affecting the Monday morning commute.
As reported by WRAL, multiple traffic lights were seen laying on the street. One set was dangling over Fayetteville St, while another set laid on the ground beyond the intersection, near the railroad tracks.
Power was also knocked out as a power pole snapped at its base, due to the impact of the crash.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
As of 7 am, crews were working on adding a new power pole and fixing the fallen lights.
Part of the intersection is open to squeeze through, but drivers are unable to drive straight through.
For alternate routes, drivers can use Roxboro Street to get into downtown from NC-147. You can also take Pettigrew Street or Alston Avenue to avoid the intersection.
DURHAM: Traffic Lights Knocked Down On Main Street Due To Crash was originally published on foxync.com
-
Pastor Of The Month - October 2023
-
GALLERY: "The Reunion Tour" Hits PNC Arena For A Night Of Worship
-
Pastor Shirley Caesar Celebrates Her Birthday Early With The Light, Talks 50th Annual Conference
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Meet August 2023's Pastor Of The Month
-
50th Annual Conference "Wilt Thou Be Made Whole"
-
Why Everyone’s Phone Will Alarm This Afternoon
-
Dante Bowe Explains Why He Left Maverick City Music & Switch From Gospel to R&B