Listen Live
Local

DURHAM: Traffic Lights Knocked Down On Main Street Due To Crash

Published on October 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

An overnight crash knocked down several traffic lights on Main Street at Fayetteville Street in Durham, affecting the Monday morning commute.

As reported by WRAL, multiple traffic lights were seen laying on the street. One set was dangling over Fayetteville St, while another set laid on the ground beyond the intersection, near the railroad tracks.

Power was also knocked out as a power pole snapped at its base, due to the impact of the crash.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

As of 7 am, crews were working on adding a new power pole and fixing the fallen lights.

Part of the intersection is open to squeeze through, but drivers are unable to drive straight through.

For alternate routes, drivers can use Roxboro Street to get into downtown from NC-147. You can also take Pettigrew Street or Alston Avenue to avoid the intersection.

 

DURHAM: Traffic Lights Knocked Down On Main Street Due To Crash  was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close