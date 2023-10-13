WRAL reports the future of a Carrboro pizza restaurant is going up in smoke after filing a lawsuit against a neighboring cigar bar.
Coronato Pizza is closing its doors this Sunday (Oct. 15), months after filing a lawsuit against its next door neighbors, Oasis Cigar Bar, citing that secondhand smoke led to lost income and health issues.
The building owner, Woodhill NC, LLC, is also named in the lawsuit.
Coronato, founded by Chef Teddy Diggs in 2019, close the dining room back in February due to “ongoing effects of the cigar smoke” from Oasis.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Diggs said that he immediately reached out to the cigar lounge’s owners and property owner to notify them that the “cigar smoke and odor had entered the Coronato premises” causing himself, his wife, staff and customers to suffer from “headaches, sinus and eye irritation.”
The issues continued, and the restaurant was forced to close early in August.
Diggs continued to communicate his concerns to the cigar lounge and building owners, but to no avail.
They will continue to serve customers through take-out orders until its full closing on Sunday.
READ MORE AT WRAL.COM
Carrboro Pizza Restaurant Closing Following Lawsuit Against Neighboring Cigar Bar was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Pastor Of The Month - October 2023
-
GALLERY: "The Reunion Tour" Hits PNC Arena For A Night Of Worship
-
Pastor Shirley Caesar Celebrates Her Birthday Early With The Light, Talks 50th Annual Conference
-
Meet August 2023's Pastor Of The Month
-
50th Annual Conference "Wilt Thou Be Made Whole"
-
Meet September 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Why Everyone’s Phone Will Alarm This Afternoon
-
The Temptations Revue Register To Win Live At Koka Booth