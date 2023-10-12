We Chat With Golfer Brian Cooper Ahead Of SAS Championship

For 22 years Championship week – full of golf and community events – has provided countless memories for fans and attendees young and old. Golfing legends have walked the fairways of Prestonwood Country Club each year, battling for one of the largest purses on the PGA Tour Champions.

This fall, the SAS Championship will near $6 million dollars in charitable giving to support area youth educational initiatives with the YMCA of the Triangle being the host charitable organization.

After a successful debut in 2022, the SAS Championship HBCU Invitational will return in 2023 as a part of the annual PGA Tour Champions Tournament. 16 teams from 13 leading Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will compete from Oct. 13-15 alongside the legends of the PGA TOUR Champions, with seven schools returning from the 2022 field.

“SAS has always been committed to education equity initiatives that promote learning for all and build a global community of innovators. We are dedicated to helping to create a pipeline of future talent, representing a diverse population. With the widening skills gap in STEM-related areas, companies struggle to find qualified, diverse candidates for technical roles,” said Danielle Pavliv, SAS Chief Diversity Officer. “We are dedicated to creating a pipeline of future talent that represents the diversity of our world through outreach, targeted recruitment and programs like the HBCU Invitational.

We chatted with Brian Cooper ahead of the SAS Championship to have him weigh in on the HBCU Invitational and to share his career highlights.

