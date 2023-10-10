Each October, the Recreation, Parks & Cultural Resources Department organizes a range of Halloween events. Get ready with your pumpkins, costumes, and friends to be a part of the excitement this year!
Virtual Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest
Enter our Virtual Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest for 2023!
How to Enter:
- Submit a photo of your carved or decorated pumpkin to dhughes@carrboronc.gov
- Include in your photo, a sign that reads: “Carrboro 2023”
- Submit photo by 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27
Photos will be posted, and the “Best of Show” winner will be announced on the Carrboro Recreation, Parks & Cultural Resources Department Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/carrbororec/ on Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Please remember that this is a kid-friendly event and CRPCRD reserves the right to deny entries deemed inappropriate.
Music and Stories Under the Stars
Grab a blanket and/low back chair, sit back and enjoy the music and stories!
The Carrboro Recreation, Parks & Cultural Resources Department and Weaver Street Market—Carrboro present “Music and Stories Under the Stars” on Friday, Oct. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weaver Street Market Lawn, 101 E Main St.
A costume contest will be held for children 12 and under, register onsite from 5 to 5:50 p.m. Winners will be announced before the stories begin.
You and your family are invited to come out and enjoy a fun night of carnival games on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W Main St.
We boast a host of carnival style activities that reward the children’s participation with a wickedly good price bag (children under 10, while supplies last).
Popcorn, water, hot chocolate and apple cider will be sold at the concession booth.
Don’t Miss These Carrboro Halloween Events was originally published on foxync.com
-
