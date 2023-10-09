ELECTION DAY in NC: What To Know

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tuesday, October 10 is an election day in North Carolina.

Citizens in nine counties will cast their votes in 30 municipal races, including three cities in the Triangle: Cary, Durham, and Fayetteville.

Here’s what you need to know, as reported by WRAL:

Cary Elections

Tuesday will be a general election day for Mayor, a Councilmember-At-Large position, and representatives for Districts B and D.

It is worth noting that Cary’s current mayor, Harold Weinbrecht, is running unopposed.

For the other positions, you can check out Cary’s Community Candidates Forum on the town’s website for more info on the candidates.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Durham Elections

Bull City will have a primary for mayor and three At-Large seats for Durham City Council. It was previously reported that Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal is not seeking re-election after just two years.

With eight mayoral candidates on the ballot, the top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to the general election in November.

Meanwhile, there are 12 candidates for the three At-Large council seats, including incumbents Javiera Caballero and Monique Holsey-Hyman. The top six candidates will advance to the November ballot.

Fayetteville Elections

In Fayetteville, there will be a primary for Mayor and City Council seats for districts 2 and 5.

There are four contenders for Mayor, including incumbent Mitch Colvin, who is looking for his fourth term in office. Meanwhile, there are 11 candidates for the City Council seats, including incumbents Shakeyla Ingram and Johnny Dawkins.

Seven City Council districts did not require a primary and will be on the ballot in November.

Other elections on Tuesday include the following:

Dunn : General elections for Mayor & Commissioners in Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6

: General elections for Mayor & Commissioners in Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 Erwin : General elections for Ward Commissioners 2, 4 and 6

: General elections for Ward Commissioners 2, 4 and 6 Henderson: General elections for Mayor and Alderman in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4

General elections for Mayor and Alderman in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 Rocky Mount: General elections for Mayor and City Council seats representing 1st, 4th, and 5th Wards.

General elections for Mayor and City Council seats representing 1st, 4th, and 5th Wards. Goldsboro: Primary elections for Mayor and Council District 5.

As for Raleigh, there will not be any races to vote on this year. As reported by WRAL, redistricting and COVID-19 caused a delay in City Council’s 2021 elections. After the rescheduled voting last year, the mayoral and city council elections were permanently moved to even years via Senate Bill 722.

Raleigh’s next election day will be in 2024.

AT THE POLLS

Polls are open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. If you’re still in line at 7:30 pm, you will still be able to vote.

You do need to have your Voter ID at the polls.

at the polls. Voters will find their local races on the ballot.

For those holding a general election, there could be a run-off on Nov. 7.

For those holding a primary, the general election is Nov. 7.

ELECTION DAY in NC: What To Know was originally published on foxync.com