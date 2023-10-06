Keep It Spooky With Wake Libraries And Parks

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Halloween is weeks away, but if you’re dying to carve out time for spooky fun, Wake County Public Libraries and Wake County Parks, Recreation and Open Space have some treats for you! Fasten your sheet-belts, because these programs are the pick of the patch.

All events are free, but some require registration. Be sure to check the calendars at wake.gov/libraries and wake.gov/parks before materializing on site.

“I’m very excited to see all the amazing things Team Wake has in store for our residents this month,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “From eerie events to family-friendly frights, our library and park staff have created programs that will entertain residents of all ages.”



BOOOOOkmobile

Step aboard the BOOOOOkmobile for some fang-tastic games and activities. The supernatural, souped-up BOOOOkmobile will roll into six locations this month starting Tuesday, Oct. 24, and promises to be an unfor-gourd-able experience. Get all the details at wake.gov/BOOOOOkmobile.



Halloween Hoot

Take that cute costume for a test drive and join your favorite librarians as they conjure up special Halloween-themed storytimes and festive fun! Halloween Hoot week runs Wednesday, Oct. 25, through Tuesday, Oct. 31. It’s guaranteed to be a scream (in a kid-friendly way, of course). Space is limited at some libraries, so check wake.gov/HalloweenHoot to see if your location requires registration.



Events for Teens

If a bored teenager is the scariest thing in your life right now, our libraries are here to help. Teens are invited to gather at the library for activities like Zombie Barbie (deconstruct dolls and raise them from the dead), Creepy Terrariums (welcome the ghosts inside your very own Mason jar graveyard) and more. Check our calendar at wake.gov/TeenHalloween for dates, times and locations.



Haunted Carolina

Delve into the mysterious world of ghosts with two haunting programs for adults. The Ghost Guilde, Inc., presents “The ‘Spirit’ of the Law,” which focuses on the captivating world where paranormal intersects law. In “All the Reasons Why a House Might be Haunted,” seasoned paranormal investigator, author and podcaster Nicolle “Niki” Morock shares true ghost stories and more. Check wake.gov/HauntedCarolina for dates, times and locations.



Creepy Crabtree: A Bone-Chilling, Gutsy Adventure

Embark on a spine-tingling journey through the eerie depths of Lake Crabtree County Park, where the secrets of the wild world’s bones and guts come to life in the most ghoulishly entertaining way. This hauntingly fun event will thrill and educate young adventurers about the marvels of the natural world, right down to its core. Three sessions are available on Saturday, Oct. 28. Registration is required. Learn more at wake.gov/CreepyCrabtree.



Harris Spook-tacular: Don’t Feed Your Fears

Join Harris Lake County Park staff for in-person and virtual events throughout October to celebrate all things spooky while overcoming your fears! Opportunities include a Spooky Soiree Mini Event on Saturday, Oct. 14, a Pumpkin Carving Wagon Ride on Sunday, Oct. 22, and more! Get all the details at wake.gov/HarrisSpooktacular.



Learn more about these programs and more at wake.gov/Libraries and wake.gov/Parks.

Keep It Spooky With Wake Libraries And Parks was originally published on foxync.com