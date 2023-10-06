Warm Your Hearts With Coats Drive Starts Monday

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Department will accept new and/or clean, gently used coats and jackets October 9-29 as part of its annual “Warm Your Hearts with Coats Drive.” Coats of all shapes and sizes are welcome and may be dropped off at one of the following PRCR facilities (during normal operating hours):

Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St. (Monday-Friday, Noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sunday)

Flaherty Park Community Center, 1226 N. White St. (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sunday)

Joyner Park Community Center, 701 Harris Road (Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sunday)

The Warm Your Hearts with Coats Drive is an easy, yet effective way for area residents to pass along coats and jackets they no longer need.

All donated coats will be distributed to children and teens in need of a winter jacket on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Alston-Massenburg Center (AMC). For more information, contact AMC Supervisor James Triplette at 919-554-6189 or jtriplette@wakeforestnc.gov.

