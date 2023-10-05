Listen Live
HomeLocal

MJ The Musical Is Headed To DPAC! Karen Clark Chats With Michael

| 10.05.23
Dismiss
MJ The Musical - Brandon Lee Harris

Source: DPAC / Provided by DPAC

We all know the story of Michael Jackson. The childhood. The music. The fame. But “MJ The Musical” takes us behind the scenes of two special days in Michael’s life as he  prepares for his Dangerous World Tour. The show also features a reporter and cameraman from MTV who are trying to get exclusive access to Michael because he hasn’t given an in-depth interview in over a decade. We get to watch Michael rehearse and we travel with him down memory lane as his past comes to life.

Karen Clark chatted with Brandon Lee Harris who portrays Michael as a teen and a young adult.

“MJ the Musical” will be playing at DPAC in Durham October 10th through the 22nd. Best Availability remains for the evening performances October 17th through the 22nd.

 

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

MJ The Musical Is Headed To DPAC! Karen Clark Chats With Michael  was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close