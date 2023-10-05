How To Develop The Heart of A Leader | Dr. Willie Jolley

We’ve been talking about principles that help you grow your future by growing yourself. This is taken from my business TED talk, “How to Turn Your Setbacks and the Comebacks with an Attitude of Excellence.”

One of those principles is that “you must develop the leader within. “Well, how do you do that? Well, you got to keep in mind this concept. That your input determines your output. Garbage in, garbage out. Good stuff in good stuff out. So, you’ve got to fill yourself up with the pure the powerful, positive and you got to be careful. OH, so very careful, what you allow in your eye, gate your ear and your heart gate.

What are you watching on television? What are you listening to? Is it encouraging you? Is it uplifting you, inspiring or something that just tells you that you do and you’re not worthy of the great things that God has blessed you to be able to do you. Gotta fill yourself up with the pure, the powerful, and the positive.

