CRIME ALERT: UNC Police Looking For Man Who Assaulted Student in Dorm

https://twitter.com/UNCPolice/status/1708881636467658962

Police are looking for a man accused of sexual assault on campus at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Sunday (Oct. 1).

As reported by WRAL, officers received a report that the man followed a student into the McClinton Residence Hall at 100 Country Club Road and groped them.

A crime alert was sent out to students, faculty and staff.

The suspect, pictured in the X post above, is described as male, between 18-22 years old with a black, short haircut with waves, black mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a green top and sweatpants, according to WRAL.

Anyone with information can call 911 or UNC Police at 919-962-8100. The investigation is ongoing.

