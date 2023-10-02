Listen Live
Local

CRIME ALERT: UNC Police Looking For Man Who Assaulted Student in Dorm

Published on October 2, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

https://twitter.com/UNCPolice/status/1708881636467658962

Police are looking for a man accused of sexual assault on campus at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Sunday (Oct. 1).

As reported by WRAL, officers received a report that the man followed a student into the McClinton Residence Hall at 100 Country Club Road and groped them.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

A crime alert was sent out to students, faculty and staff.

The suspect, pictured in the X post above, is described as male, between 18-22 years old with a black, short haircut with waves, black mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a green top and sweatpants, according to WRAL.

Anyone with information can call 911 or UNC Police at 919-962-8100. The investigation is ongoing.

CRIME ALERT: UNC Police Looking For Man Who Assaulted Student in Dorm  was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close