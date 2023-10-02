Bowie, Maryland Named One Of The Best Places To Live In America

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The city of Bowie has earned recognition as one of America’s premier places to reside. Presently, it stands as the largest city within its county and ranks as Maryland’s fifth-largest city. The typical residence garners an approximate value of $362,800, while the average monthly rent for housing hovers around $2,014. Notably, the median household income in this region approximates $127,029, underscoring the notable financial prosperity of its populace.

In their pursuit of high-level career opportunities, a substantial number of Bowie residents have dedicated themselves to higher education. A remarkable 95.5% of individuals aged 25 and older in Bowie have successfully attained at least a high school education, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to personal growth and skill enhancement.

According to census data, a mere 3.3% of Bowie’s population resides in poverty, signifying a small fraction of residents who contend with limited financial resources. The majority of Bowie’s inhabitants enjoy more substantial incomes and are not affected by poverty.

