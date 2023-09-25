NC Medicaid Expansion To Be Announced

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

WRAL reports that Gov. Roy Cooper and the NC Department of Health and Human Services will announce the date that Medicaid will expand today (Sept. 25), just days after lawmakers approved the new budget.

Gov. Cooper is set to make the announcement at 1 pm at the Executive Mansion.

Had negotiations on the budget not draw out through the summer, the expansion date would’ve been on October 1.

On Friday, Gov. Cooper announced that he would allow the budget to become law without his signature. As a result, around 600,000 North Carolinians could see better healthcare options.

Out of that 600,000, more than 200,000 of those impacted live in Wake County.

“The bottom line is that access to health care is critical,” said Commissioner Matt Calabria earlier this summer as the county added more positions to tackle the influx of applications.

“We know it has a ton of benefits it realizes savings in other areas. It allows health care providers to make ends meet it creates a healthier workforce and even saves lives in the long run.”

