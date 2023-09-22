Don’t Miss The Durham Chamber’s Take No Bull Women’s Conference

We chatted with Angelique Stallings, Vice President of Community Investment at the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce about the upcoming Durham Chamber’s “Take No Bull Women’s Conference.”

The Take No Bull Women’s Conference is back for the first time since 2020! Please join us in person for an exhilarating, experiential, and educational conference.

The conference will feature interactive activities, breakout sessions, and a keynote speaker. More details can be found at the Durham Chamber website.

What: Take No Bull Women’s Conference

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Where: Sheraton Imperial

Who: The Take No Bull Women’s Conference welcomes everyone to attend including but not limited to, women in business and their allies. We believe that true education, inspiration, and change depends on hearing from and listening to a variety of perspectives and backgrounds. We strive for this event, and all Durham Chamber events, to be a welcoming space to include, encourage, and recognize people of all races, ethnicities, sexes, gender identities and expressions, ages, abilities, religions, backgrounds, incomes, and sexual orientations.

Why: To learn from leaders in our community on how to take up space, encourage your network, be an ally, and advocate for yourself through hands-on and interactive sessions.

