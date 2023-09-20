Run Your Race with Grace and Power | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “ Run Your Race with Grace and Power!”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I recently was the recipient of the highest award in the speaking industry, the Cabot Award, which was named after the founder of the National Speakers Association, Cavett Robert. And I’m extra honored because I was the first African American man to ever get that award. And so here is the lesson I want to share with you.

Number one, I wrote the goal to one day be worthy of receiving that award. I did that over 30 years ago. And I know that it is true that Scripture tells us, right, The vision make it plain that he that reads it may run the race. All he may, Terry, but it will not lie. Folks run the race with Grace and power. I’m encouraging you to run your race with grace and power. Run your race with Grace and power. And if you do, great things will come your way. Keep the faith and keep going.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

