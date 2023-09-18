Morrisville International Festival Set For September 23

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Morrisville International Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon-6 p.m., on Town Hall Drive near the Healthy Food Hub (280 Town Hall Drive). The event will celebrate the diversity in Morrisville by bringing the community together for a day of food, music, dance, art and fun.

The festival includes food vendors representing culinary traditions from around the world; performers entertaining the crowds with traditional music and dance routines; and “International Alley,” featuring artisan vendors and cultural groups with a global perspective.

This year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever, with extended hours, more vendors, and a new beer garden.

A Youth Art Expo will be featured during the festival. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to submit their artwork, including drawings, photos, and paintings. Those interested can submit their artwork using this form.

The Scrap Exchange will be in attendance hosting free crafts, including the chance to make self-portraits with various materials.

Parking

Event parking will be available at Cedar Fork Community Center, 1050B Town Hall Drive, and at Cedar Fork District Park, 228 Aviation Parkway. Shuttles will be running continuously from both locations to Town Hall Drive throughout the event.

Accessible parking will be available in the parking lot at Town Hall for attendees with accessible parking placards.

Event parking will not be allowed at the Morrisville Community Library or at the Morrisville Square shopping center.

Road Closure

Town Hall Drive will be closed from Morrisville Carpenter Road to the Carolina Drive roundabout on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information about the Morrisville International Festival.

