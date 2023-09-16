2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade Is Back On… But With A Twist

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Well, it looks like the city of Raleigh will have a Christmas parade this year after all!

The News & Observer reports that the Raleigh Christmas Parade will go on as scheduled on November 18. However, there will be no motor vehicles in the parade.

On Thursday (Sept. 14), city leaders announced that the parade would be cancelled, citing safety concerns and respect for the family of Hailey Brooks, the 11-year-old girl who was killed by a runaway truck during last year’s parade.

However, on Friday, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced that Raleigh offered a compromised version to the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association to avoid worries about ongoing litigation and safety upgrades that wouldn’t be completed in time.

Hours later, the association accepted the City’s offer.

Jennifer Martin, executive director of association affiliate Shop Local, said in a statement, “The 2023 event will not include motorized vehicles or floats, but still promises to be one that’s entertaining for all ages.”

This change-of-heart comes amid immediate feedback from the community, including Brooks’ family, who disagreed with the city’s initial decision to cancel.

The family issued a statement, saying that had they been consulted by the city, they would urge the parade to go on with firmer safety rules, as featured in the proposed “Shine Like Hailey Parade Safety Bill.”

The bill would require vehicle inspections within seven days of parades in cities of 35,000+ people. The bill passed the state House earlier this year, but it stalled in the state Senate.

