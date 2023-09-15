Two men were injured Thursday (Sept. 14) in a machete fight in broad daylight. One of the two men injured has been charged in the incident.
WRAL reports that the incident occurred at around 3 pm on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, near Poplar Street.
Raleigh PD found two men with non-life-threatening injuries from a weapon reported to be a machete. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
One of the injured, 41-year-old Brandon Young, was ultimately arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The machete he used had a wooden handle and a blade that was approximately 1 ft. long.
Police determined that Young knew the other man and the incident was isolated.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.
2 Injured In Daytime Machete Fight in Raleigh was originally published on foxync.com
-
One Fam Fest
-
Pastor Of The Month - September 2023
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Join The Light Email List Today!
-
Faithfully Speaking On Small Business With Heather Joi Kenney of Gateway CDC
-
Apply To Be A Vendor For Radio One Raleigh’s One Fam Fest!
-
ALERT: UNC Police Gives "All-Clear" After Man Spotted Waving Gun On-Campus
-
The Temptations Revue Register To Win Live At Koka Booth