2 Injured In Daytime Machete Fight in Raleigh

Two men were injured Thursday (Sept. 14) in a machete fight in broad daylight. One of the two men injured has been charged in the incident.

WRAL reports that the incident occurred at around 3 pm on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh, near Poplar Street.

Raleigh PD found two men with non-life-threatening injuries from a weapon reported to be a machete. They were both transported to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the injured, 41-year-old Brandon Young, was ultimately arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The machete he used had a wooden handle and a blade that was approximately 1 ft. long.

Police determined that Young knew the other man and the incident was isolated.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

