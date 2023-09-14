Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Prognosis vs. Diagnosis”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

In this time of challenge change and crisis, I want to give you tips to come back. I know some setbacks are so painful, so hurtful, and unfair that you want to run and hide. But the secret is to respond with your faith and the best that you can with your best ability.

Case in point, Mrs. Dooris Duvoue, who was diagnosed with cancer given six months to live hey haha. But she lived 33 more years. She beat cancer four times. She said she could not control the fact that cancer continued to appear in her body, but she decided to win in spite of the cancer. Her favorite saying was I might have cancer, but cancer does not have me. Doctors may have given me the diagnosis but God gives the prognosis and God says I win, he says. You too win. You win!

Cause you choose to today! Decide to win!

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Prognosis vs. Diagnosis | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com