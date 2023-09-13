The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Police have arrested a Durham man in connection with today’s gun scare that prompted a lockdown on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

As reported by WRAL, the arrest happened at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Formosa Lane, north of campus. Chapel Hill Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Mickel Deonte Harris.

Authorities mentioned that Harris has a lengthy criminal record. At the time of his arrest, Harris had outstanding warrants related to an alleged assault on Sept. 5. Chapel Hill Police will lead the investigation into today’s incident.

As previously reported, UNC Police issued an “Alert Carolina” shortly before 1 pm, confirming that an “armed and dangerous” person was located at the Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union. The lockdown was lifted at 2:10 pm.

Durham Man Arrested In Connection To UNC-Chapel Hill Gun Scare was originally published on foxync.com