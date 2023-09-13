Join Us For Erica Campbell’s Free “I Love You” Album Release Party! [Details Here]

It’s going down Tuesday, September 19, 2023! Join Praise 104.1 and Erica Campbell for her album release party, “I Love You” at First Baptist Church of Highland Park Hosted by Cheryl Jackson and Tina Campbell!
We’re fellowshipping with a Night of Praise! FREE to the public (first come/first serve)! Doors open at 7 PM and showtime at 7:30 PM. See you there!
