ALERT: UNC Police Gives “All-Clear” After Man Spotted Waving Gun On-Campus

UPDATE: 9/13/23 @ 2:39 PM

UNC Police has officially given the “all-clear” to the campus at 2:10 PM local time.

From WRAL NEWS:

A source told WRAL News that the boyfriend of an employee at Alpine Bagel Cafe entered the cafe, waved around a gun and left. That person is now believed to be off campus. Police did not provide a description of the man.

WRAL News has learned no shots were fired. Police officers were gathered around the UNC Student Union building.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9/13/23 @ 1:15 PM

UNC Police has confirmed that an “armed and dangerous” person has been located on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Police have been told to be on the lookout for a suspect involved in an incident at Alpine Bagel at the UNC Student Union. A person was seen with a firearm near that location. People were seen evacuating the student union.

As reported by WRAL, the university is advising students and staff to stay inside, close all windows and doors, and to stay inside until further notice.

People can use the American Red Cross Safe and Well list to communicate with families during the emergency. Campus police ask anyone seeing suspicious activity to call 911.

This comes less than two weeks after a professor was shot and killed at Caudill Labs on campus. The shooter in that crime was charged with first-degree murder on August 29.

This story is developing.

