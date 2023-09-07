The George Foreman Story: The Power Of Reinvention| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The George Foreman Story: The Power Of Reinvention”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

When you’re going through challenging times, and it’s often a great time to reinvent yourself and an example of George Foreman, who was a boxer who is known as a big sulking man who never talked. He beat Joe Frazier and became the heavyweight champion. Then he lost to Muhammad Ali and changed. He changed. He reinvented himself. He became a preacher and went from a soaking man to become a very personable television personality. He even had a grill named after him, which made him wealthy, he became one of America’s top pitchmen. He decided to go back into boxing. That raised money for kids, and he won the heavyweight title.

And over 40, and became the oldest man to ever do so, now is a great time for you to do what George Foreman did. Reinvent yourself. This is a great time to do something different. Think different. Make a different response in your life.

