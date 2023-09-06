September Heat Wave Triggers Opening of Cooling Stations

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This summer’s unwelcome extreme heat is extending its stay into September, with high-temperature records from the 1950s expected to be broken this week in Raleigh. That forecast has Wake County opening temporary cooling stations for people to find relief from the scorching temperatures.



“With heat indexes possibly reaching 104 degrees by the middle of the week, we want to encourage anyone who doesn’t have a place to take shelter to visit one of our cooling stations if they need to,” said Joshua Creighton, Deputy Director, Fire Services & Emergency Management.

Residents are welcome to stop by the following locations to beat the heat:

Tuesday, noon-5:15 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, noon-closing time

Wednesday and Thursday, normal operating hours

Wake County Public Libraries locations

Closing times for libraries vary, so visitors should check online or call their local library for site-specific information.

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than four, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures. Drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun are critical precautions. People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun;



Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible;



Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke;



Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks; and



Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

