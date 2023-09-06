The Dave Russ Comeback Story: Work Hard. Trust God| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Dave Russ Comeback Story: Work Hard. Trust God”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, "Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage" that I work with my bride, D. We've been married going on almost 40 years and I've not had an argument in almost 35 years.

This is Doctor Willie Jolley off of the book. ‘A set back is a setup for a comeback’. One of the people I interviewed for the setback is set up for comeback book was a gentleman named Dave Russ who started a tire company, but then the economy tanked. He lost his house. His Car and had Tto file for bankruptcy, yet he refused to give up. His next venture was a distribution company.

With this guy, Dave started with a guy named Mark and he went on to build a multi $1,000,000 distribution company called Day Mark. In the interview, he told me he always kept this in mind, that God will work all things together for his good.

Because it says that God will give work things together for good, for those who love the Lord and all the called according to his purpose. And he said he also decided that you could see this at the end of the story or the beginning of a new opportunity. It’s your choice. You must choose your gonna see and how you’re gonna do it, or whether you’re gonna win or give up? Don’t give up. Stay positive and keep going.

