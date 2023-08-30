Chatham County To Host 3rd Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival

The Chatham County Parks and Recreation Department invites community members of all ages to express their creativity and create a masterpiece at the third annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at The Park at Briar Chapel located at 1015 Andrews Store Road, Pittsboro.
All Chatham County artists – amateur and professional alike – are invited to draw their chalk creations. Residents also are invited to spend the morning in the park enjoying the artwork, a coffee station, and other vendor stations. Check in for sidewalk chalk artists begins at 8:30 a.m., and artists will draw from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Award categories are as follows: Family (group with kids 12 and under), Teen (Ages 13–18), Adult (Ages 19+), Tabletop, and Crowd Pleaser. Artists are encouraged to pre-register online at www.chathamcountync.gov/parks-rec, but registration will also be available on site, the day of the event. The tabletop drawing option is available upon request for those who are not able to draw on the ground.
“We enjoy having the opportunity to celebrate our parks and the art community in Chatham County and bring people together in this way,” said Tracy Burnett, Chatham County Parks and Recreation Director.
For more information on participant registration or vendor station inquiry, individuals may visit the Chatham County Parks and Recreation website at www.chathamcountync.gov/parks-rec, or contact Mallory Peterson at the Parks and Recreation Department at 919-642-7086 or mallory.peterson@chathamcountync.gov. Information and updates will also be shared on Chatham County Parks and Recreation’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram).
