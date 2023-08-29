Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Learn To Grow Through The Tough Times”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to give you some tips to come back. One thing we all know is that the world has changed. And with change comes choice. We can either wait for the world as we knew it to return, or we can create a new world. A new day, a new tomorrow.

History has taught us that in times of great challenge and change those who come out the best with the best results of those who decided to not just go through the tough time, but to grow through the time.

Did you know that some of the biggest and greatest companies we know today came out of challenging times? Uber, Airbnb, Disney, FedEx. They all started in tough times because they went with the change. I know that these seem like impossible times to figure out, but I want you to know that this is your time to grow your future. Don’t you just go through these tough times grow through them.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Learn To Grow Through The Tough Times | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com