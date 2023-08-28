The Light 103.9 FM
Listen Live
Local

ALERT: Sexual Battery Reported At NC State

Published on August 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
North Carolina State University

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty

WRAL News reports that a sex crime was reported overnight on the campus of North Carolina State University.

An NC State WolfAlert was issued just after midnight on Monday. It said that university police received a report of a sexual battery at Owen Residence Hall, located at 2720 Cates Avenue in Raleigh.

The person who reported the crime, who was not the victim, described the alleged assailants as two males. The victim described the men as “an unknown race.”

At this time, university police do not have enough info to confirm the assailants’ affiliation with NC State. The suspects have not been identified or apprehended.

ALERT: Sexual Battery Reported At NC State  was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close