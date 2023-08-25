Remember the story of “The Wizard of Oz?” Well, you only knew part of it.
Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think.”
I got a chance to chat with Celia Hottenstein, who plays the role of Glinda on the national tour of Wicked. Check out our interview above.
Tickets are still available to see Wicked at DPAC! Details here.
Wicked Is Back At DPAC! Karen Clark Chats With Glinda The Good was originally published on foxync.com
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Meet August 2023's Pastor Of The Month
-
Join The Light Email List Today!
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
One Fam Fest
-
Kelontae Gavin Shares Powerful Testimony In New Single, "Live Again"
-
Faithfully Speaking on Starting a Non-Profit With Stacey Carless of N.C. Counts Coalition
-
Pastor Of The Month - August 2023