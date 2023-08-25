The Light 103.9 FM
Listen Live
Local

Raleigh’s Impact Partner Grant Request For Proposal Is Now Live

Published on August 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Work on Laptop

Source: Storyblocks / storyblocks

Are you a purpose-driven organization or visionary innovator looking to create a positive impact in Raleigh’s community? We are excited to announce the much-awaited Fall 2023 Request for Proposals for the Impact Partner Grants, presented by the City of Raleigh’s Office of Strategy and Innovation.

The Impact Partner Grants are designed to provide crucial funding and support to organizations that empower underrepresented innovators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses, helping them thrive in our vibrant city.

The City of Raleigh firmly believes in the power of collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity. Through these grants, our commitment lies in supporting initiatives that drive positive change, foster economic development, and cultivate a dynamic innovation landscape in Raleigh.

For in-depth program information, eligibility criteria, and the proposal submission process, visit our the Impact Partner Grant webpageDon’t miss the opportunity to submit your proposals by 11:59 p.m. ET on September 15. 

Join us in creating a lasting impact on Raleigh’s innovation ecosystem!

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Raleigh’s Impact Partner Grant Request For Proposal Is Now Live  was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close