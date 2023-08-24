Get ready because Bill Bellamy is back! He’ll be performing this weekend with two shows on Friday and Saturday and one show on Sunday.
Bill has been busy with the release of his memoir, Top Billin’: Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph. He’s also starring in the movie Back On The Strip where he plays a male stripper who comes out of retirement to hit the stage again. The movie also features Wesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Gary Owen and Faizon Love.
Bill called in to Foxy 107/104 to chat with Karen Clark about stand-up, the book, the movie and his memories from the 90s. Check out the full interview above.
You can get tickets to see Bill Bellamy this weekend at Raleigh Improv’s website!
Bill Bellamy Will Be Performing At Raleigh Improv This Weekend was originally published on foxync.com
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Join The Light Email List Today!
-
Meet August 2023's Pastor Of The Month
-
Kelontae Gavin Shares Powerful Testimony In New Single, "Live Again"
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Pastor Of The Month - August 2023
-
Faithfully Speaking on Starting a Non-Profit With Stacey Carless of N.C. Counts Coalition
-
One Fam Fest