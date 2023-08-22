Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

God Is Good! ALL THE TIME!

For today’s Joy’s & Concerns in the Get Up! Church, “GRIFF” brings up some things that need to be brought back to the church!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

My concern is for these new churches with all these TV’s and monitors everywhere, some things we need to go back to. The first thing we need to bring back them them heavy offering place. They weighed about 6 pounds and they had that red, that red velvet at the bottom. You know that red they had that felt. We need that back. You have to pass it with four hands when you pass it. And we need them back brother.

Sir, I see these ushers. All these ushers. Ain’t nobody got gloves on. What happened to the gloves?And one more, what happened to the gloves with the white lines on them? They was creepy as all get out. Plus they had shoes to match those.

And the last thing we need to do this. Y’all don’t got too modern. Yes, we need to go back. We need to go back to them giant thermometer posters. That said, how much money we don’t raise for the new church bring them back, they. They don’t do that no more brother.

Now I know somebody in that car right now saying Griff I miss him offering plates. Griff, I remember those. If somebody else saying Griff, my church got that thermometer up? It’s been up since 1996. You say ain’t he alright. But if you like me and our church ain’t got none of stuff in it say aint he alright! Somebody get an usher!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Joys & Concerns: “Bring it Back to The Church” [Watch] was originally published on getuperica.com