Months-Long Road Closures Kick Off in Chapel Hill

Heads up, Chapel Hill listeners!

As WRAL reports, several long-term road closures are set to kick off Monday (Aug. 21) in the city.

Here’s what to look out for!

E. Rosemary Street: There will be a six-month closure on E. Rosemary near Columbia. The closure, which begins as soon as barricades are delivered Monday afternoon, will go from the entrance of the Rosemary/Columbia Lot to the entrance of the Wallace deck. Rosemary/Columbia Street Lot can be accessed from Columbia Street. Wallace Deck will be accessible from Henderson Street. Nearest Detours: Columbia, Franklin, & Henderson Streets

There will be a three-month lane closure on MLK Jr. Blvd near Estes Drive. The closure, which will likely have the most impact on drivers, will start on Wednesday, August 23. The Ephesus Project: Ephesus Church Road between Legion and South Elliott Roads will be shut down sometime next week, according to chapelboro.com. This is the shortest of the three projects, set to replace a stormwater pipe under the road. Nearest Detour: South Elliott Road Extension

