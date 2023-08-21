The Light 103.9 FM
Months-Long Road Closures Kick Off in Chapel Hill

Published on August 21, 2023

Heads up, Chapel Hill listeners!

As WRAL reports, several long-term road closures are set to kick off Monday (Aug. 21) in the city.

Here’s what to look out for!

  • E. Rosemary Street: There will be a six-month closure on E. Rosemary near Columbia. The closure, which begins as soon as barricades are delivered Monday afternoon, will go from the entrance of the Rosemary/Columbia Lot to the entrance of the Wallace deck.
    • Rosemary/Columbia Street Lot can be accessed from Columbia Street.
    • Wallace Deck will be accessible from Henderson Street.
    • Nearest Detours: Columbia, Franklin, & Henderson Streets
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: There will be a three-month lane closure on MLK Jr. Blvd near Estes Drive. The closure, which will likely have the most impact on drivers, will start on Wednesday, August 23.

    • Outside travel lane, northbound on MLK near Estes Drive, will be closed to vehicle traffic. It will be converted to a protected pedestrian walkway.
    • Chapel Hill Transit bus stop (serving YMCA) will move south, near the Airport Road crosswalk.
    • Alternative: Consider using Chapel Hill Transit as an alternate to driving.
  • The Ephesus Project: Ephesus Church Road between Legion and South Elliott Roads will be shut down sometime next week, according to chapelboro.com.
    • This is the shortest of the three projects, set to replace a stormwater pipe under the road.
    • Nearest Detour: South Elliott Road Extension

Months-Long Road Closures Kick Off in Chapel Hill

