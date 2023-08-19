Listen Live
Durham Changed By Youth Ambassador Program Application for 2023-2024

Published on August 19, 2023

The Changed By Youth Ambassador Program (CBY) is a youth leadership and development program hosted by the City of Durham Office on Youth. CBY builds off the City of Durham’s long legacy of having an established cohort of young people who have a formal role in the City’s planning and decision-making processes. The cohort is made of 15 young people ages 15-22 who live, work, learn and play in Durham. We’re recruiting and hiring 7-9 young people (ages 15-22) to fill open seats and join our team!! The deadline to apply is Thursday, August 31 at 11:59pm. Application is HERE.
Changed By Youth Ambassadors will…
  1. Advise and consult on City and County projects and policies
  2. Engage and inform other young people about local government opportunities
  3. Facilitate learning opportunities for adults and other young people on youth engagement and other topics
  4. Advocate for issues that matter to young people in Durham

 

 

Durham Changed By Youth Ambassador Program Application for 2023-2024  was originally published on foxync.com

