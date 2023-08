Durham Changed By Youth Ambassador Program Application for 2023-2024

The Changed By Youth Ambassador Program (CBY) is a youth leadership and development program hosted by the City of Durham Office on Youth . CBY builds off the City of Durham’s long legacy of having an established cohort of young people who have a formal role in the City’s planning and decision-making processes. The cohort is made of 15 young people ages 15-22 who live, work, learn and play in Durham. We’re recruiting and hiringyoung people (ages 15-22) to fill open seats and join our team!!