The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In an effort to tackle the need for more housing and food assistance, Durham County is introducing a new guaranteed income program for families.

As reported by ABC11, the Durham Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the new pilot program known as DoCo Thrive. This program will provide eligible low-income families with $850 a month for a year, a $750 stipend, and another $100 to complete a survey to keep track of the program.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

125 people who were not chosen for the monthly stipend can still take the monthly survey. This will be to compare participants with stipends to those who do not receive them.

This is Durham County’s second guaranteed income program. The first was launched in March 2022, which provides a $600 monthly stipend to more than 120 people who were formerly incarcerated.

The DoCo Thrive program will cost $1.69 million, to be paid through the American Rescue Plan Act. Durham County residents can start applying for DoCo Thrive later this year.

RELATED:

Durham County Introduces “DoCo Thrive” Guaranteed Income Program For Housing & Food Assistance was originally published on foxync.com