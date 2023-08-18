Listen Live
Local

Four Durham Food Lions Handing Out Gift Cards Tomorrow

Published on August 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman looking Inside Refrigerator

Source: @CreateHERStock / nappy.co

On Saturday, August 18th, four Durham Food Lion locations will be distributing $20 gift cards to assist residents who were affected by the power outages this week.

According to WNCN, the four stores will be handing out nearly $8000 to assist Durham residents in restocking their refrigerators and pantries after the storms and outages.

The first 100 customers will receive a $20 gift card, limit one per customer.

The four Food Lion stores distributing gift cards are:

  • 2400 Holloway Street, Durham
  • 3500 North Roxboro Street, Durham
  • 4621 Hillsborough Road, Durham
  • 2000 Chapel Hill Road, Durham

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Four Durham Food Lions Handing Out Gift Cards Tomorrow  was originally published on foxync.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close