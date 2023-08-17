Why Setbacks Are Only Temporary | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Why Setbacks Are Only Temporary”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today’s message from my book ‘A set back is a Setup for a Comeback’. And in the book I wrote about the fact that you must understand what a set back is if you’re gonna turn it into a comeback and understand that a set back is not the end of the road. It is a bend in the road and that setbacks did not come to last, they came to pass.

Temporary that’s only temporary, unless you choose to make them permanent. See Webster’s Dictionary defines a set back as a checking of progress. A stopping of forward movement of motion and unexpected reversal or a temporary situation? It’s a bend in the road, not the end of the road. And if you’re gonna turn your setbacks in their incredible comebacks, you gotta get a mindset.

That this is temporary and this situation can change and I can and will win and you were born to win.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

