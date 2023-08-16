The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Thousands of customers remain without power after severe storms ran through the Triangle on Tuesday (Aug. 15).

As WRAL reports, wind speeds were as high as 92 mph, leaving a path of destruction with major outages and a massive 32-car crash on I-40.

The city of Durham was hit especially hard with extensive power outages and storm damage. Durham Public Schools were closed on Wednesday (Aug. 16) as a result. As of noon Wednesday, just under 50,000 residents in the Bull City were still without power.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Durham Police confirmed that a 78-year-old woman died as a direct result of the storm, as a tree fell on her car while driving on Anderson Street.

Durham PD also mentioned that several roads remain closed due to downed trees and power lines. Those closures include:

1000 block of Hyde Park Avenue

North Driver Street and Liberty Street

Railroad Street and Liberty Street

Angier Avenue and Wrenn Road

1100 block of North Miami Boulevard

North Elizabeth Street and Liberty Street

1500 block of Robinhood Road

Morehead Avenue between Chapel Hill Road and Anderson Street

Fayetteville Road and Juliette Drive

3000 block of Weaver Street

Hillandale Road at Interstate 85

Farrington Road between Ridgefield Drive and Dunbrook Drive

Lincoln Street at Linwood Avenue

Click HERE for more on the developments.

Thousands Without Power, Durham Schools Closed After Major Storm was originally published on foxync.com