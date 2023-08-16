Durham Opens Cooling Centers During Severe Weather Aftermath

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In the aftermath of the severe weather experienced in Durham on Tuesday, August 15, multiple cooling centers are now open for residents to get out of the heat while power restoration is underway.

Except for Bragtown Branch Library, which does not have power, and the Stanford L. Warren Branch, which is closed for renovations, all Durham County Library locations are cooling centers and are now open during normal business hours, which are from 9:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Locations of cooling centers are:

Durham County Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro Street

East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane

North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road

South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Avenue

Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road

City of Durham Weaver Street Recreation Center, 3000 E. Weaver Street (open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

East, North, South, and Southwest Regional Libraries are open and cooling, but have no public phones or internet. The Main Library is open with phone and internet. Parking at the Main Library is limited, but there is a new parking garage open across the street.

While library locations typically have a strict no-food policy in place inside buildings, residents may bring in beverages at this time. Snacks for small children and adults with health complications are also being allowed.

Residents are reminded to be careful when leaving their homes since many streets remain closed, and areas of Durham remain without power. Motorists should obey any barricades and signs on roadways. Intersections without working traffic lights should be treated as four-way stops. Road closure information can be found on the Durham Police Department’s webpage, which will be updated throughout the day.

Residents are urged to not touch downed trees or branches that are tangled up with power lines. If the downed tree presents an immediate, life-threatening hazard call 911.

To report downed trees on City-maintained streets, residents should contact the Durham Emergency Communications Center non-emergency line at 919-560-4600 or contact Durham One Call during regular business hours.

Residents and property owners are responsible for downed tree removal on private property, driveways, apartment access roads, parking lots, and sidewalks.

Power outages and downed power lines should be reported directly to:

Duke Energy Progress

Report an outage online or by calling 1-800-POWER-ON or 1-800-419-6356.

Visit the Duke Energy website to view an outage map or sign up for alerts.

Piedmont Electric Membership Corporation

Report an outage via SmartHub or by calling 1-800-222-3107.

View Piedmont Electric outage restoration updates map.

More resources for residents about City-provided services can be found on the City of Durham’s Severe Weather Updates and Resources webpage. Updates will also be posted on the City of Durham’s social media channels and Durham County’s social media channels.

All residents are encouraged to sign up to receive emergency alerts and other critical information from the from the Durham Emergency Notification System at AlertDurham.com. Messages can be received via mobile phone, email, or text.

