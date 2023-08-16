How sweet it is! Join us at John Chavis Memorial Park for a summer movie delight.
A family-friendly movie will be shown in the Reception Hall and food trucks will be on-site.
Dates: Thursdays – June 15, July 20, and August 17
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Ages: All
Cost: Free
*Please call 919-996-6590 for movie information.
Cinema and Dessert Rodeo At Chavis Park was originally published on foxync.com
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Pastor Of The Month - August 2023
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Join The Light Email List Today!
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Kelontae Gavin Shares Powerful Testimony In New Single, "Live Again"
-
Meet July 2023's Pastor Of The Month!
-
Melissa's Pick Hit of The Week - Latrice Pace's "It's Morning" [INTERVIEW]