Get Up and Moving | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Get Up and Moving”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, "Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage" that I work with my bride, D. We've been married going on almost 40 years and I've not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share a tip to keep you up and moving in the mix of these challenging and changing times.

Today I want to share a tip to keep you up and moving in the mix of these challenging and changing times. The tip simply is, well, one of the best things you can do to keep you up and moving is to get up and moving.

There is amazing, amazing power and exercise and being active when you get active. Moving your body, it releases endorphins. Endorphins are natural stress reducers and physical activity releases them.

Your body wants to help you in a time of change and challenge, but you must do your part. Do something if you cannot take a job, take a walk. If you cannot take a walk, move your arms or legs up and down.

Whatever you do, get moving. Get some movement going and get your endorphins engaged and help you reduce the stress. Let me tell you it works when you work.

Let me tell you it works when you work.

