Wake County Opens Cooling Stations To Protect Residents From Extreme Heat

With heat index values expected to reach triple digits, Wake County is opening temporary cooling stations Sunday through Tuesday for people to find relief from the scorching temperatures.

“Extreme heat can pose serious health risks, so it’s important that people take proactive measures to protect themselves,” said Wake County Emergency Management Director Josh Creighton. “We encourage anyone who needs relief from the heat to take advantage of these opportunities.”

Residents are welcome to stop by the following locations to beat the heat:

Wake County Public Libraries

Sunday to Tuesday, normal operating hours

Opening and closing times for libraries vary, so visitors can check online or call their local library for site-specific information and hours.

Regional Centers and Health and Human Services Centers

Monday and Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m.

Sites that are not normally open to the public, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Adults older than 65, children younger than four, people with existing medical conditions and those without access to air conditioning are at the greatest risk on days with high temperatures. Drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun are critical precautions. People should also check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure they have access to heat relief and hydration.

To stay safe and cool during extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Stay indoors in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun;



Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible;



Familiarize themselves with the medical conditions that can result from over-exposure to heat, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke;



Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat and take frequent breaks; and



Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

